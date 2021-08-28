salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $315.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $295.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.15. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

