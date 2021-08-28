Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SZGPY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

