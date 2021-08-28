Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Stephens

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $190.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $193.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.27.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 17.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 101,055.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

