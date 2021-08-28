Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lowered its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 49.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 416,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,933. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

