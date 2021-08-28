Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during trading hours on Friday. 3,849,198 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72.

