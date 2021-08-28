Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 315,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. 8,780,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,000,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

