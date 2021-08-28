Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 56.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 146,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 26.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 25.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 708,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 145,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $36.86. 379,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,049. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

