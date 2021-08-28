Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $803,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,789 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,632,000 after acquiring an additional 149,497 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 146,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

NYSE STWD traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.67%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.