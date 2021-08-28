Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,156 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,826,000 after buying an additional 296,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. The firm has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

