Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.35. 199,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,770. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

