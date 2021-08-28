Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SRSA stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $116,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $121,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

