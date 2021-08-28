Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $141.13

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €141.13 ($166.04) and traded as high as €152.90 ($179.88). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €151.68 ($178.45), with a volume of 514,085 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €144.58 ($170.10).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

