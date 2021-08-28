Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 83.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,393 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 692.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 566,839 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Schrödinger by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $6,927,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Schrödinger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 87,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 43,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,368,817.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 768,480 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,256.

SDGR opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDGR. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

