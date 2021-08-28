Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,986 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,105 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,900 shares of company stock worth $869,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NSIT stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $101.01. The company had a trading volume of 328,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

