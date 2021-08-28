Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IES by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IES in the 1st quarter worth about $2,739,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IES by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,571,000 after buying an additional 102,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IES in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IESC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,218. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.30.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,890.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $36,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,255 shares of company stock valued at $676,516. 58.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

