Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 105.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Winmark worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WINA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 65.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at $405,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

WINA traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $205.98. 4,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,640. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $150.03 and a twelve month high of $218.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.83.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 312.07% and a net margin of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

