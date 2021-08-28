Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.31. 1,659,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,830. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.