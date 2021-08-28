Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.910-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,239. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,550 shares of company stock worth $5,829,437. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

