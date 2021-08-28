Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $163.35

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.35 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 180.10 ($2.35). Senior shares last traded at GBX 178.30 ($2.33), with a volume of 191,827 shares traded.

SNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

The firm has a market capitalization of £747.82 million and a P/E ratio of -25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.35.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

