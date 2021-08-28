ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after buying an additional 155,852 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $632.40 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.85 and a twelve month high of $635.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.87, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.