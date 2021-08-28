SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Short Interest Update

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the July 29th total of 963,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOC. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGOC opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98. SGOCO Group has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

