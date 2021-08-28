Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.21 billion-$23.21 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Sharp alerts:

SHCAY opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79. Sharp has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sharp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.