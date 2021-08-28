Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Rises By 157.1%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on ADXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.18% and a negative net margin of 325.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

