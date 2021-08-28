Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Grows By 158.8%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $37.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

