Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Increases By 433.3%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $19.31 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.80.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

