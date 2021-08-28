Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Drops By 71.4%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Augusta Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

