Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Rises By 131.6%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,677,600 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the July 29th total of 1,156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
BKQNF opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $4.99.
About Bank of Queensland
