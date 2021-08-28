Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Grows By 125.0%

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of MYJ stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
