Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Grows By 125.0%

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MYJ stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 32.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

