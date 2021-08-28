Short Interest in CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Drops By 50.9%

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,673,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMGO opened at $0.01 on Friday. CMG Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management.

