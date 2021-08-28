Short Interest in CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Drops By 50.9%

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,673,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMGO opened at $0.01 on Friday. CMG Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
About CMG Holdings Group
