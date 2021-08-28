Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Rises By 3,742.9%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 3,742.9% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Conifer alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.09. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conifer will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.