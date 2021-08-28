Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Expands By 100.0%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $14.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

