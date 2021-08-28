Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Decreases By 95.4%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the July 29th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DYLLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,032. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52. Deep Yellow has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.