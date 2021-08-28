Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Drops By 59.4%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the July 29th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,322 shares of company stock valued at $127,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.51.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

