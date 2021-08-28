Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Increases By 140.0%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKSHF remained flat at $$75.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. DKSH has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $77.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.48.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

