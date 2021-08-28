Short Interest in Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Declines By 71.7%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the July 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on DRUNF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of DRUNF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2308 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

