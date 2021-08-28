Short Interest in Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Decreases By 44.6%

Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ERGO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 46,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13. Entia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.39.
Entia Biosciences Company Profile
