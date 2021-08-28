Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Grows By 1,619.1%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a growth of 1,619.1% from the July 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 538.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

