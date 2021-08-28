Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Increases By 18,180.0%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, an increase of 18,180.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $1.54.

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.