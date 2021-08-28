Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Increases By 18,180.0%

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, an increase of 18,180.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $1.54.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

