Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Drops By 57.7%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.10. Formula Systems has a 1 year low of $75.30 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.566 per share. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

