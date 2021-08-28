Short Interest in GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Rises By 85.0%

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the July 29th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,712,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GTEH stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 173,267,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,697,313. GenTech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
GenTech Company Profile
