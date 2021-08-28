Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Rises By 700.0%

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Guided Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57. Guided Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.