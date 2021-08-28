Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Rises By 700.0%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Guided Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57. Guided Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

