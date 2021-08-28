Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Drops By 90.4%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the July 29th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HCMC stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 2,062,606,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,276,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 10.85. Healthier Choices Management has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Healthier Choices Management
