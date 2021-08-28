Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Expands By 378.9%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 378.9% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HDELY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,980. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.42.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HDELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

