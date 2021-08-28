Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Increases By 238.6%

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 238.6% from the July 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of InterCure in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get InterCure alerts:

InterCure stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075. InterCure has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.41.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.