Short Interest in InternetArray, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INAR) Expands By 7,462.5%

InternetArray, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 7,462.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,391,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INAR opened at $0.00 on Friday. InternetArray has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About InternetArray

InternetArray, Inc is an Internet-based development company. Its business includes the developing of collaborative business partners providing financing, marketing exposure, management consulting, operational support, and strategic advice. The company was founded on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Williamsville, NY.

