Short Interest in InternetArray, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INAR) Expands By 7,462.5%

InternetArray, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 7,462.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,391,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INAR opened at $0.00 on Friday. InternetArray has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About InternetArray
Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InternetArray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InternetArray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.