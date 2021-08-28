Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Decreases By 58.0%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the July 29th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the period.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

IUS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,468. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.