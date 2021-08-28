Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Drops By 88.1%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ISHG opened at $81.87 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

