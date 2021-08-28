Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Expands By 251.9%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 251.9% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KEN stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. 9,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,996. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 162.95% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,144,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

