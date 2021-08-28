Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Increases By 104.4%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the July 29th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNSTY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.06. 106,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

