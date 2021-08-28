Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Increases By 104.4%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the July 29th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several research firms have issued reports on LNSTY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.
OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.06. 106,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.17.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.
