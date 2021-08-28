Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Expands By 209.1%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the July 29th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Murata Manufacturing stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.34. 76,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.61. Murata Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

