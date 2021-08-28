Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Expands By 209.1%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the July 29th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Murata Manufacturing stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.34. 76,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.61. Murata Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

